Feeding Our Neighbors food drive hoping to help fill local food pantries

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A food drive to help replenish the local food pantries supply is taking place this week.

If you received a door hangar on your front door on Saturday, now is the time to collect any canned food or non-perishable items that you wish to donate.

The volunteers that dropped off the door hangars will come by on Saturday morning to collect the food that you donate.

It will then be dropped off at local food pantries such as South Central Community Action Partnership, The Mustard Seed, or East End Providers to name a few.

All of the food pantries are seeing an uptick in people right now.

“Inflation has absolutely put people on a real crunch, they have to have the choice, the horrible choice, of okay do we put gas in the car so we can pay our rent, do we have money for rent, or do we put money out for food, and when it comes to those choices, unfortunately they have to go to work, they have to have a place to live so they have to cut back on food, so a lot of them are very food challenged,” said Ray Parrish, the organizer.

They will be picking up the food by 9:00 a.m. on Saturday. All you have to do is leave it by your front door.

