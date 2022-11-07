Jerome county resident pushes through the weather for community event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite the weather, one Jerome County farm continued on with their farm fest of hope event on Saturday.

The event featured a free meal for anyone who stopped by the residence, cookies donated from the Eden Senior Center, the opportunity to donate to local foodbanks, and a silent auction with proceeds going toward countries in need of assistance.

Being a farmer herself, event organizer Lola Fitzpatrick says the goal of the event is to thank farmers for all they do, and to show the community that the continued support of agriculture is important.

“We’ve been able to accomplish happiness and hope,” she said. “We have several canned food items coming in to be able to give back to the community food backets in December.”

Fitzpatrick hopes this will become an annual event down the road.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.