Local humanitarian drive for Ukraine taking place this week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A humanitarian drive for Ukraine is taking place at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

Rob Sturgill and his organization Type of Wood Charity is holding this drive to raise clothes, food, hygiene products and more to people that are living in Ukraine.

He says the items will be shipped to Ohio and then from there they will be brought over to Europe and stored in a warehouse before they are taken to those living in Ukraine.

People can drop off their donations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:00-7:00 at the Canyon Crest Event Center.

“They are in dire conditions, where the winter months come upon them, things are going to get dire, so the fact that we can bring some relief bring some help maybe be some light in their darkness, that’s what it’s all about,” said Rob Sturgill, the organizer.

One local Ukrainian woman says these donations are badly needed.

“Absolutely we all have families at home, in Ukraine, uncles and aunts, and refugees here as well, and we stay in touch, it’s quite awful over there right now,” said Tanya Petruchok.

Sturgill says all of the donations should arrive in Ukraine within a few weeks to a month.

