Magic Valley food banks in need of donations as the holiday season draws near

All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys, so that families in need can enjoy a...
All Faiths Food Bank will distribute thousands of turkeys, so that families in need can enjoy a holiday meal.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:41 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanksgiving is just under 3 weeks away, and for some Americans, rising cost of food is making it difficult to feed their families.

Here in the Magic Valley, there is no distribution center for the Idaho foodbank. Because of this, most local pantries must rely on the community for support. One local pantry held a quarterly mobile this past week, where food was passed out to hundreds of people who lined the street for hours. Here, residents were able to get food for their Thanksgiving dinner.

“Support the Magic Valley pantries, said Jeff Schroeder, the assistant director of Martha and Mary’s food bank. We get a lot of food from different places. The Idaho Food Bank is one of them, but their selection has gone down.”

Of all the items pantries are in need of, meat has been one of the most difficult things to find, according to Schroeder.

