Nestle recalls some chocolate chip cookie dough tubs

A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by...
A limited quantity of Nestle Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough is being recalled by the company.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé USA is recalling three batches of its Nestlé Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs because they may contain soft plastic film.

The batches - 22135554RR, 22145554RR and 22155554RR - were produced from Aug. 1 - 3 and distributed to retailers across the U.S.

They have best-by dates of Jan. 28 through Jan. 30, 2023.

The company said there are no reports of illnesses or injuries.

People who bought the products should return them for a replacement or refund.

Customers with questions can contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern.

More information is available on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
Yellow Brick Cafe
Twin Falls restaurant hosts Drag Brunch and Bingo
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Wyoming homeowners were surprised by a mountain lion found in their window cellar.
Mountain lion climbs over fence of home, found in window cellar

Latest News

The Powerball jackpot has reached $700 million, which Powerball says is the fifth largest in...
Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large
FILE – Election officials said that some Tennessee voters have cast ballots in the wrong...
Number of wrong ballots cast in Nashville now more than 430
Election Day is tomorrow, and control of Congress is at stake.
Biden, Trump make final appeals ahead of crucial midterms
A forecast track shows the likely path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Hurricane watch: Subtropical storm eyes Florida, Bahamas