Twin Falls County approves a slight raise for poll workers this election

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The election is a day away and Twin Falls County is already showing its appreciation for the poll workers who work on election day.

The Twin Falls County Commissioners approved a resolution to raise the rate for poll workers who work on election day.

County Clerk Kristina Glascock says Twin Falls County has about 200 poll workers and they generally work 15-hour days, Including 3 hours of training.

She jokingly says most poll workers don’t even know they get paid. They do it out of a sense of civic responsibility.

The rate of pay was raised to $11 per hour. “which isn’t enough, but over the years we have tried to raise that rate of pay for our poll workers because they do carry a hug responsibility on election day,” said Glascock.

Polls open at 8am on election day and close at 8pm.

