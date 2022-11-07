Twin Falls County holds public test of ballot counting machines

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ahead of tomorrow’s midterm election, Twin Falls County held a public test of their ballot counting machines.

Before every election, they hold a public ballot counting test to ensure they are prepared and ready for the actual election night.

They have test ballots that they run through the machine and are able to fix any problems that might arise.

The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and you can register to vote at your polling place tomorrow.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.