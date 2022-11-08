BYU uses fourth down touchdown to beat Boise State

The Cougars get back to .500 on the season
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:30 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — BYU’s Puka Nacua made a fantastic touchdown catch on fourth down with under two minutes left in the game to lift BYU to a win over Boise State Saturday.

BYU 31, Boise State 28

BYU (5-5) will host Utah Tech Saturday, November 19 at 1:30 p.m.

Boise State (6-3) will play at Nevada this Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

