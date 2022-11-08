CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 6, and the men’s team jumped six spots to No. 11 in this week’s NJCAA rankings.

The CSI men’s basketball team (3-0) plays Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the CSI gym. All games start at 7 p.m.

Putting a mic on a coach always goes over a little easier after two wins over ranked opponents!@CSI_MBB went 3-0 last week, earning them a No. 11 ranking in this week's NJCAA poll.



Here's coach @jeffreinert5 at practice in preparation for three more home games this week pic.twitter.com/tEkq7fstmM — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) November 8, 2022

The CSI women’s basketball team (2-0) travels to Fort Myers, Florida for three games this week. Two games will be against ranked opponents: No. 16 Eastern Florida State College and No. 17 Florida Southwestern State.

