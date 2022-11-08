CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings
The men’s team has three home games this week
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 6, and the men’s team jumped six spots to No. 11 in this week’s NJCAA rankings.
The CSI men’s basketball team (3-0) plays Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the CSI gym. All games start at 7 p.m.
The CSI women’s basketball team (2-0) travels to Fort Myers, Florida for three games this week. Two games will be against ranked opponents: No. 16 Eastern Florida State College and No. 17 Florida Southwestern State.
