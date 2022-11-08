CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings

The men’s team has three home games this week
The men’s team has three home games this week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:45 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The CSI women’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 6, and the men’s team jumped six spots to No. 11 in this week’s NJCAA rankings.

The CSI men’s basketball team (3-0) plays Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the CSI gym. All games start at 7 p.m.

The CSI women’s basketball team (2-0) travels to Fort Myers, Florida for three games this week. Two games will be against ranked opponents: No. 16 Eastern Florida State College and No. 17 Florida Southwestern State.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital

Latest News

The men’s team has three home games this week
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings
BYU uses fourth down touchdown to beat Boise State
The Cougars get back to .500 on the season
BYU uses fourth down touchdown to beat Boise State
Round 2 of Idaho High School football playoffs
The Dietrich Blue Devils win Saturday to advance to the 1A DII state tournament semifinals