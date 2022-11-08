CSI students gain hands-on experience working election day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The majority of poll workers in the United States are over the age of 60, but one polling precinct in Twin Falls is manned by students.

As people across the country visited the polls today, they were greeted by poll workers, and in Twin Falls, there were over 200 people making sure the process went smoothly.

“Issuing your ballots, helping you understand that you can skip races, you can make mistakes, we will issue you a new ballot, all these things that are important for voters to know,” said Perri Gardner, a political science teacher at the College of Southern Idaho.

At precinct 15 and 16, the polls were manned by students in the political science classes at the College of Southern Idaho, Perri Gardner and her students do this for every election as a way to give her students hands on experience.

“I think especially now with a lot of conversation nationally about the security and legitimacy of election, that to me is a clearing call to the public to engage, to sign up, to fill these positions,” said Gardner.

One student who also worked during the primary says this election has been different than the previous one.

“I think it’s interesting to compare the turnout for one, and then for the primary you have to ask people what party they want, so it’s a lot easier to check people in,” said Logan Bowman, a poll worker.

Gardner says she is glad to see a large turnout for the midterms, as there are multiple races and ballot items this year.

“More broadly, I think this election is different because there is a lot of competition on the ballot, including here in Twin Falls some contented legislative races that even feature third party or nonparty candidates, which is really interesting,” said Gardner.

