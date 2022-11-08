Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho state police are investigating a vehicle collision in Jerome this afternoon that sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars.

The crash took place at the intersection of North Lincoln and 8th Street in Jerome.

According to the Jerome Police Department, they initially responded to a 9-1-1 call for help that included the description of a suspect vehicle. That vehicle was located, but refused to stop for law enforcement, and fled.

The driver crashed a short distance later and was taken into custody by Jerome Police Department on multiple charges.

The driver of the vehicle, the suspect crashed into, was transported by air to St. Luke’s.

Idaho State Police are aiding with the crash investigation.

This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat or danger to the community.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.