2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Two people were arrested for stealing $1,200 in merchandise from a Dollar General in Oklahoma, according to police.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers were called to the store for a theft Monday evening.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect vehicle speeding out of the parking lot.

Police said the car failed to pull over and continued to flee officers.

Eventually, the car hit spike strips and pulled over to a gas station.

Tulsa police said the driver, Mark Burris, and the passenger, Tabitha Kelly, were taken into custody.

Burris was charged with grand larceny, driving with a suspended license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, obstructing/interfering with a police officer, and an improper vehicle tag. Kelly is facing a grand larceny charge.

