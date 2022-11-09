AAA Idaho: What to expect at the pump this holiday travel season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Crude oil supply is tightening up once again, leaving some worried about yet another gas price hike.

According to AAA Idaho, the average price for a gallon of gas nationally rose 4 cents from last week, now up to $3.80 a gallon.

With a major travel holiday coming up in a couple of weeks, the timing is obviously not great. However, officials with AAA Idaho say there may not be a huge concern of a large price jump in the Gem State just yet.

“Because Idaho is usually on the tail end of these big price movements on the national level, there’s hope that things will be fixed at the national level and then we won’t end up following the course that they’ve been on.” Said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho.

Another piece of good news? States where Idaho gets its supply from are now seeing a decrease, which may ultimately ease pain at the pump here in Idaho, according to officials.

