Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in a cage at a court room prior to a hearing, in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, July 26, 2022.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:15 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia, her legal team said Wednesday.

A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month.

“Brittney was transferred from the detention center in Iksha on the 4th November. She is now on her way to a penal colony. We do not have any information on her exact current location or her final destination,” the statement from her legal team said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, “Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long. As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release, the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony. As we have said before, the U.S. Government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens. "

Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner admitted that she had the canisters in her luggage, but testified that she had inadvertently packed them in haste and that she had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements that she had been prescribed cannabis to treat pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on...
2 killed following vehicle collision in eastern Idaho on Monday
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital

Latest News

North Korea has released images showing its recent spate of missile launches.
Seoul: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea
Election Day is here, and the results could have a profound impact on the final two years of...
LIVE: Dems hold key governors’ mansions, suburban House districts
Hues of red and blue color the dawn at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Control...
GOP in grinding push to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
This combination of photos shows Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
North Dakota, Arkansas reject legal marijuana; Maryland approves