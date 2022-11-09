CSI women’s basketball heads to Florida to face some tough competition

The Golden Eagles leave early Thursday morning
The Golden Eagles leave early Thursday morning
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 6 CSI women’s basketball team will head to Fort Myers, Florida this week for three intriguing matchups.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) will play Miami-Dade on Friday, No. 17 Florida Southwestern State Saturday, and No. 16 Eastern Florida State Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital

Latest News

The Golden Eagles leave early Thursday morning
CSI women’s basketball heads to Florida to face some tough competition
Vashon vs. Parkway North
High School Game of the Week: Parkway North vs. Vashon
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings
The men’s team has three home games this week
CSI men’s and women’s basketball teams make jumps in NJCAA rankings