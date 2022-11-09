CSI women’s basketball heads to Florida to face some tough competition

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 6 CSI women’s basketball team will head to Fort Myers, Florida this week for three intriguing matchups.

The Golden Eagles (2-0) will play Miami-Dade on Friday, No. 17 Florida Southwestern State Saturday, and No. 16 Eastern Florida State Sunday.

