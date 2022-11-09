Twin Falls County sees a decline in early voting numbers

Twin Falls saw a drop in early voting within the county compared to the 2018 midterms.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Election day is here, but according to reports released from some states, a lot of people chose to vote early this year.

Multiple states, including Georgia and Ohio set records for early voting numbers this year.

We wanted to know how Twin Falls County shaped up this year. Officials we spoke to say that the county has not followed the national trends.

In fact, Twin Falls saw a drop in early voting within the county compared to the 2018 midterms.

“With our early voting, we were down about 1,000 voters than what we had in 2018, but we made up for it in our absentee ballots, we had additional voters voting absentee,” said Twin Falls County Clerk, Kristina Glascock.

Glascock also says that a much larger decrease happened between now and the 2020 election, but this has been attributed to higher turnout typically seen in a presidential election.

