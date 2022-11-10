The City of Twin Falls starts preparing equipment for a busy winter

The city will have five to six trucks out on the roads during major storms.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperatures getting colder, and the weather changing, the City of Twin Falls is preparing its equipment for the winter road maintenance.

When there’s a storm, maintenance crews are out all night to ensure people can get where they need to go the next morning.

When these crews are out, they are applying a special “brine” on the roads, which is a salt mixture. And you may have seen it on the roads, it will last for around 48 hours.

City crews will cover 510 “lane-miles” of road, and it takes about two days to apply the mixture to all of the roadways.

Twin Falls City Spokesman, Josh Palmer asks residents that when it snows, not to park on the main streets.

“The public can help us by giving extra distance between their vehicles and our trucks, our plows, and our brine sprays,” said Palmer.

The city will have five to six trucks out on the roads during major storms.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital
Injured Buhl Firefighter returns home after months of recovery in Utah hospital

Latest News

Idaho water year
Idaho Water Officials convene for the beginning of a new water year
GOP lOOK LIVE
GOP lOOK LIVE
Twin Falls H.S. Lady Bruins looking to upgrade softball fields
Twin Falls Lady Bruins looking to upgrade softball fields
Elks Lodge
Behind the Business: Rupert Elks Lodge