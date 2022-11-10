The City of Twin Falls starts preparing equipment for a busy winter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperatures getting colder, and the weather changing, the City of Twin Falls is preparing its equipment for the winter road maintenance.

When there’s a storm, maintenance crews are out all night to ensure people can get where they need to go the next morning.

When these crews are out, they are applying a special “brine” on the roads, which is a salt mixture. And you may have seen it on the roads, it will last for around 48 hours.

City crews will cover 510 “lane-miles” of road, and it takes about two days to apply the mixture to all of the roadways.

Twin Falls City Spokesman, Josh Palmer asks residents that when it snows, not to park on the main streets.

“The public can help us by giving extra distance between their vehicles and our trucks, our plows, and our brine sprays,” said Palmer.

The city will have five to six trucks out on the roads during major storms.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.