CSI’s Christensen signs with Boise State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI women’s basketball player Alyssa Christensen will fulfill a childhood dream and play for Boise State.

On Wednesday, the New Plymouth native signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball with the Broncos next season.

Christensen has averaged 11 points through two games so far this season.

Earlier in the day, CSI men’s basketball player Rob Whaley made it official and signed with UNLV.

The Farmington, Utah native is averaging 14 points a game through three games this season.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.