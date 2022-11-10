Duran becomes first Wendell Trojan to go Division I since 2003

WENDELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jessica Duran is the first Wendell Trojan athlete to sign with a Division I school since 2003.

The runner signed her National Letter of Intent to run cross country and distance track at the University of Hawaii on Wednesday afternoon.

The Trojan won four district cross country titles and a 2A state title in 2020.

Duran wants to study sports medicine in college.

At Canyon Ridge, girls soccer star Jaden Johnston signed with Montana State Billings Wednesday.

Johnston helped the Riverhawks to a Great Basin title this fall. She also played club soccer with the Boise Thorns.

Johnson wants to study human health and performance in college.

