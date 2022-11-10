Idaho Water Officials convene for the beginning of a new water year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s November, which mean it’s the start of a new water year. That means officials are already looking toward what the 2023 water year will bring.

This year is a ‘La Nina’ pattern, meaning pacific waters off the coast of South America are cooler than normal. This pattern typically brings wetter than normal weather to much of the pacific northwest during the winter. According to the National Weather Service, this pattern will have a solid effect on this winter’s weather.

“Think back to that typical La Nina pattern impact over North America. You can definitely see that influence in this forecast, favoring below normal temperatures across the northern half of the state, and above normal precipitation for just about all of Idaho,” said National Weather Service in Boise meteorologist Troy Lindquist.

However, other officials aren’t quite as optimistic. The La Nina is now in its third year, and recent trends since the 1980s show lower water with each subsequent La Nina.

“I would look at that graph from the outlook of it being wetter than normal with great skepticism because since the 1980s every successive La Nina has had less snowpack at April 1,” said Idaho Department of Water Resources Hydrologist David Hoekema.

Over the next 8 to 14 days, National Weather Service meteorologists are expecting near normal precipitation for this time of year.

