Interlink Volunteer Caregivers seeking more volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Interlink Volunteer Caregivers is looking for more volunteers.

Interlink Volunteer Caregivers helps elderly people without transportation get to essential errands and doctor’s appointments.

Many of the people who need help live alone and are unable to drive.

This service enables them to be able to stay in their home where they are happier and healthier.

Volunteers are needed in Twin Falls, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, and Cassia Counties.

“And there is a lot because essential medical appointments, if they decide they do not have the transportation, then they just do not go and then they end up with huge medical problems later,” said Jeanette Roe, the director.

Each volunteer is reimbursed 62.5 cents a mile.

Volunteers are able to decide which days they wish to work.

