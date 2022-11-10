Magic Valley Symphony hosting Veteran’s Day Concert

At Friday’s concert, the symphony will be joined by two different local choirs and nearly 60 musicians.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley Symphony is gearing up for their Veteran’s Day Concert.

The Magic Valley Symphony hosts concerts throughout the year, and when one of their concerts was set to fall on November 11th, they knew they wanted to do something to honor and remember Veteran’s.

“It’s great music, it celebrates Veteran’s it celebrates America and it’s a wonderful evening out,” said Ted Hadley, the conductor.

Veteran’s and active duty members will be admitted to the concert for free on Friday.

It begins at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

A link to their website can be found here.

