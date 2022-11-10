Minico playing with “house money” in 4A semifinal at Bishop Kelly
The Spartans are looking to make their first state title game since 2017
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans are the first southern Idaho football program to make the 4A semifinals since Minico did in 2017.
The Spartans made the state championship game that year and will try to do so again Friday night against No. 1 Bishop Kelly.
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.