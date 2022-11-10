Minico playing with “house money” in 4A semifinal at Bishop Kelly

The Spartans are looking to make their first state title game since 2017
The Spartans are looking to make their first state title game since 2017
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico Spartans are the first southern Idaho football program to make the 4A semifinals since Minico did in 2017.

The Spartans made the state championship game that year and will try to do so again Friday night against No. 1 Bishop Kelly.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Idaho State Playoffs
State Playoffs Semi-Finals: Southern Idaho high school football state playoffs, standings, scores and highlights
The Spartans are looking to make their first state title game since 2017
Minico playing with “house money” in 4A semifinal at Bishop Kelly
CSI’s Christensen signs with Boise State
CSI’s Christensen signs with Boise State
Whaley inks with UNLV
CSI’s Christensen signs with Boise State