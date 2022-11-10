Twin Falls Lady Bruins looking to upgrade softball fields

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls High School will be hosting the 4-A State Softball Tournament in 2023.

And before the big show comes to town, the school is working to make improvements to the softball field.

Head Coach Tonia Burke and Assistant Coach Nik Gumeson have created a nonprofit under the Twin Falls Community Foundation umbrella to raise money for improvements.

Currently, via labor donations from local businesses like Creative Carpentry, new fencing and dugouts are being installed.

But there is much more work to be done, and Gumeson says they are setting plans in motion to get the ball rolling.

“We have a planned meeting next week with some parents to, kind of, get the ball rolling on fundraising ideas. Obviously, we have a great community and good community support, so we just want to reach out with those feelers and see what we can generate,” said Assistant Coach Nik Gumeson.

Twin Falls will be hosting the softball tournament for the first time in six years when it returns next summer.

For more information about how to get involved, Click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.