Comedian Gallagher dies at age 76

FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for...
FILE PHOTO - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.(Gallagher / YouTube)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gallagher, a comedian who had several hit television specials and was known for smashing watermelons on stage, has died at the age of 76, according to multiple reports.

Variety said he had died of organ failure after being in hospice care, according to former manager Craig Marquardo.

Marquardo told CNN in a statement that Gallagher had passed surrounded by his family in Palm Springs, California.

Full name Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., he was well known for his “Sledge-O-Matic” act, where he would smash a number of foods and other items with a large hammer, spraying audience members, and finishing shows by destroying a watermelon.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
American Falls teen dies following single vehicle crash in Minidoka County
Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords

Latest News

Destruction is seen in Kherson, Ukraine.
Ukraine troops prepare to reclaim city abandoned by Russians
FILE - A Twitter headquarters sign is shown in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Employees...
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
COMMERCIAL IMAGE - In this photo taken by AP Images for Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment,...
Kevin Conroy, voice of Batman, dies at 66
Police in Maine are searching for the owner of a dog that was found abandoned in a vacant home.
Dog found abandoned in closet of vacant home
FILE - A flare to burn methane from oil production is seen on a well pad near Watford City,...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil