Debbie Critchfield announces 2 major members of her new leadership team

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield announced Thursday who would be joining her as part of her leadership team as she heads into the position in 2023.

First, Greg Wilson, who currently serves as Chief of Communications Officers at the West Ada School District, will serve as Chief of Staff.

Joining the team as Chief Deputy Superintendent is Ryan Cantrell, leaving his position as Director of District Programs at the Idaho Learning Academy.

Critchfield made the announcement via press release:

“I am excited and honored that Greg and Ryan have agreed to serve Idaho’s students and schools at the State Department of Education,” said Critchfield. “Their proven track records of success, experience with K-12 policy, and relationships with key educational leaders across Idaho will help ensure that we are pointed towards our goals and we will be able to lead out on day one as State Superintendent.”

When Critchfield and her team take office, they will inherit a public school system that will be on the heels of the largest investment in the state’s history.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.