Deer breaks into home after mistaking reindeer decoration for possible mate

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. (SPECTRUM NEWS MILWAUKEE) - A Wisconsin couple had quite a scare when an unusual intruder broke into their home and couldn’t leave.

“If you tell anybody, nobody can believe that a full-grown deer is trapped upstairs in your house and can’t find its way out,” Sue Sujecki said.

About a week ago, the Sujecki family had an uninvited guest. A full-grown buck ran through their front door and into their living room.

“I didn’t realize it was a deer until it came out of the living room,” Richard Sujecki said. “It didn’t go through the door where it could have gotten out. Instead, it ran right past me and up the steps.”

The Sujeckis said the deer got scared and trapped itself upstairs while trying to get out.

“He was bleeding from his mouth and his leg, and he looked through every window,” Sue Sujecki said.

Sue Sujecki said the deer tore apart their house while trapped, breaking glass and bleeding all over their possessions.

It even managed to poke holes in their ceiling with his antlers.

“He was just trying to find a way out,” she said.

But the deer couldn’t find a way out and remained trapped upstairs for nearly three hours, going from room to room.

It wasn’t until their son and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources showed up that they got the deer to calm down.

DNR Warden Eric Anderson couldn’t believe what he saw when he responded to the scene.

“With the help of other officers, we were able to scare it out of the room it was trapped into. And because we had all the other doors closed off, we were able to direct it back down the stairs and back out the front door,” Anderson said.

The couple is extremely thankful for the DNR’s help.

“I just appreciate the DNR people. We couldn’t have done it,” Sue Sujecki said.

While it’s unclear what made the deer break into their home, the DNR said the holiday reindeer outside may have looked like a nice mate for the buck.

The Sujeckis tend to agree.

“This is Dasher and Prancer,” Sue Sujecki said, pointing out her reindeer decorations. “And Prancer had an unwelcomed suitor.”

At the end the of the day, the family is happy no one got hurt and the deer made it back out into his own home after a brief stay at theirs.

