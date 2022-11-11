First time voters turned out in a big way during these mid terms

Over the past few months, the ‘We Decide Campaign’ worked in numerous communities across many states to get new voters registered.
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 midterms were apparently very important to new voters all across the country.

In fact, according to a study done by Tisch College, this election saw the second largest turnout of young people aged 18-29 for a midterm election, with a 27% turnout. One organization says they have a lot to do with that.

“Together, the we decide partners on this call ran a successful program that engaged nearly 2,000,000 voters,” said Elsa Caballero, the President of S.E.I.U Texas.

“They voted for the first time in 2018 or 2020, or were newly-naturalized since then,” Caballer said.

Closer to home in Nevada, not quite millions of new voters were registered due to the we decide initiative.

“We registered over 10,000 new voters, and engaged in the Las Vegas community at more than 2 dozen events,” said Kathleen Flores, the Political Program Manager at S.E.I.U. Nevada.

One of these new voters registered was Tuach Ruan “I came to the United States 8 years ago, originally out of South Sudan,” he said.

After 7 years, Ruan finally was able to attain his first dream of becoming naturalized. “Last year, on October 15, I became a United States citizen,” he said. “I was very proud of that because that was the dream that I was looking for. This year, I became a first time voter.”

With mixed results across the country, officials say it’s hard to say whether voters who became naturalized in time for this election had an impact. However, the do say that the amount of money going toward a campaign did have an impact.

“When you look at the disparity between the two candidates, we’re still getting some of the numbers. We see upwards of a $250,000,000 difference between Charley Crist and Ron DeSantis.”

