Fit and Well Idaho: Respiratory Syncytial Virus

This year in Idaho, they have seen an up-tick in cases and hospital stays.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:43 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s germ season and one common illness this time of year is RSV and that is the topic of this week’s Fit and Well Idaho report.

RSV, for most people, is nothing more than just a common cold. A stuffy nose and a cough will stick around for a week and most people will recover.

But for babies under six months, or pre-existing medical conditions, RSV can cause hefty medical problems, and even a hospital stay.

This year in Idaho, they have seen an up-tick in cases and hospital stays. What makes it tricky is there isn’t any medicine that will help you feel better, other than time and rest.

“When RSV causes more severe disease that requires kids to be hospitalized, typically it requires oxygen support. but if you are at home with a kid who is just sick with RSV, doesn’t have that severe disease, it’s just supportive care, keeping them well hydrated with fluids, treating fevers with Tylenol or ibuprofen,” said Jennifer Salame a Pediatric Physician.

She also says to keep your kids at home if they are sick and encourage good healthy habits.

