TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI wins the first of three games in the Rob Green Classic over the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers 95-63.

Stats:

Robert Whaley: 13 pts, 6 reb, 4 ast, 3 blk.

Britton Berrett: 14 pts.

Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 12 pts, 5 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl.

