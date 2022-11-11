Harvest Time Festival takes over the CSI Expo Center this weekend

Located at the Expo Center, vendors from across the area gather to sell gifts and homemade items.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Harvest Time Festival is taking place this weekend at the College of Southern Idaho.

Located at the Expo Center, vendors from across the area gather to sell gifts and homemade items.

Planning for the festival begins in April, by getting the different vendors and planning the layout of the event. They need to make sure they don’t have similar booths next to each other on the expo floor.

The organizer of the event says she looks forward to seeing people come together for the event all year

“This year we are fully back from the pandemic and covid and everybody is like yeah yea, we’ve got a variety of different booths here, from food, clothing, games books,” said Dianne Jolovich.

A lot of the work is done by students, and the food is prepared by the students at the Culinary Arts Program.

The festival serves as a fundraiser for different programs at the college.

“It’s from Monday through Thursday we are doing prep and then Friday and Saturday and Sunday we still come in early at like 6 in the morning get prep done, and then we come over here and move everything down,” said CSI Student Ebilyn Rios.

It is open from 10 to 7 on Friday and Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

It costs $3 to enter.

