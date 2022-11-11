Ketchum wastewater system to get infrastructure improvements after passing of revenue bond

“87% of the vote in support of this wastewater bond is really exciting to see another step in the infrastructure upgrades that we’re doing for our town.”
On the ballot: Ketchum Wastewater Improvement Bond
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While candidates take much of the focus on election day... other matters were decided at the ballot box on Tuesday across Idaho.

In Blaine County, a revenue bond, meant to increase funding for infrastructure renovations of the wastewater treatment plant, passed with nearly 90 percent approval.

Seeing such overwhelming support for vital infrastructure improvements is something welcomed by Mayor Neil Bradshaw, who has supported projects like these all throughout his time in office.

“I’m delighted with the response from the Ketchum voters,” Bradshaw said. “87% of the vote in support of this wastewater bond is really exciting to see another step in the infrastructure upgrades that we’re doing for our town.”

The bond is set to create marginal increases in costs for homes with accounts with the Ketchum/Sun Valley wastewater plant.

If the bond had not passed those increases could have been much more significant as spending would need to come from cash investments.

“We can smooth out those increases over time,” said Bradshaw. “It really makes good sense for taxpayers; it makes good sense for us because we can invest at the appropriate time. I think the voters saw that and that’s why they backed it so significantly.”

Bradshaw adds that improvements will be made at the plant as part of a years-long improvement plan set to keep the plant up to state-mandated standards.

