Main Avenue Lofts officially open in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After nearly two years of construction, the Main Avenue Lofts are officially open.

On the corner of Hansen and Main lies Twin Falls’ newest building, the Main Avenue Lofts.

“Twin Falls Urban Renewal was working on some exciting projects on this Main Ave section, and they were looking to inspire project like this one, we took over the project, started construction in 2020, just turned it over now,” said Bill Truax, the president of Galena Opportunity Fund.

Construction proved difficult, forcing parts of Hansen Ave to be closed to make room for equipment.

“It’s the first building of its type in Twin Falls, there is not a concrete podium structure building like this one. “It’s a mix used building, its more complicated and it’s downtown so it’s a tight site, there isn’t a lot of place to park things and lay down materials, just different to deal with,” said Truax.

The Mayor of Twin Falls says this new building will create a sense of place for the downtown area.

“Over the last few years we suffered with what was torn up streets and trees and feedback that we didn’t necessarily like, but I think this is fabulous,” said mayor Ruth Pierce.

The 15 million dollar project was able to be accomplished through the New Markets Tax Credits program, and was a true collaboration between the city and Galena Opportunity Fund.

“Witnessing the success of projects like this gives us hope that similar projects will continue to take shape enabling successful investments like this one in Idaho,” said Marissa Morrison, the press secretary for Senator Crapo.

The Main Ave Lofts contains 44 apartments, and two floors of office, retail, and restaurant space.

