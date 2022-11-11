Oakley uses fourth quarter comeback to stun Carey in thriller

The Hornets advance to their third straight 1A DI championship game
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:26 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley offense erupted late in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 1A DI semifinal against Carey to put the Hornets back in the state championship game.

(1) Oakley 26, (5) Carey 18

Carey took an 18-12 lead deep into the fourth quarter, but a few Oakley fourth down stops and two big touchdown throws from Porter Pickett carried the Hornets to a victory.

Oakley will go for their third straight 1A DI state championship next week against the winner of Grace/Kamiah.

The location and time is to be determined.

