Secretary of State announces clarification in District 26 election results

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An inconsistency in results between District 26 and state databases lead to an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office, and a change in reported results in the race between Karma Metzler Fitzgerald and Jack Nelsen.

It was originally reported that Fitzgerald won the race for District 26′s second seat for State Representative, but following the investigation, it was discovered that Jack Nelsen won by a final tally of 7,916 votes to 7,836 votes.

What the Secretary of State is reporting for District 26:

RON TAYLOR: 8,116

LAURIE LICKLEY: 7,605

NED BURNS: 7,962

MIKE POHANKA: 7,925

JACK NELSEN: 7,916

KARMA FITZGERALD: 7,836

Secretary of State Results (Jerome County Only)

Laurie Lickley: 3,862

Ron Taylor: 870

Ned Burns: 810

Mike Pohanka: 4,018

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald: 889

Jack Nelsen: 3,886

