Secretary of State announces clarification in District 26 election results
The clarification resulted in a change in the result for State Representative Seat B
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An inconsistency in results between District 26 and state databases lead to an investigation by the Secretary of State’s office, and a change in reported results in the race between Karma Metzler Fitzgerald and Jack Nelsen.
It was originally reported that Fitzgerald won the race for District 26′s second seat for State Representative, but following the investigation, it was discovered that Jack Nelsen won by a final tally of 7,916 votes to 7,836 votes.
What the Secretary of State is reporting for District 26:
RON TAYLOR: 8,116
LAURIE LICKLEY: 7,605
NED BURNS: 7,962
MIKE POHANKA: 7,925
JACK NELSEN: 7,916
KARMA FITZGERALD: 7,836
Secretary of State Results (Jerome County Only)
Laurie Lickley: 3,862
Ron Taylor: 870
Ned Burns: 810
Mike Pohanka: 4,018
Karma Metzler Fitzgerald: 889
Jack Nelsen: 3,886
Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.