Twin Falls City Officials asking residents to keep properties clear of leaves

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With the temperature dropping, and the leaves falling, Twin Falls city officials are reminding residents to clear leaves.

Gutters and storm drains are the two areas city officials are asking residents to keep clear from leaves, as they can be swept into the street when precipitation falls. A buildup of leaves can cause clogging of local drains and localized flooding on the roadway.

During cool periods, ponding of water on the roadway can freeze, which can make roadways slick. Other safety issues can also materialize, according to officials.

“It may seem like a small hazard, but when you’re driving at 35 miles an hour, that can be a significant hazard,” said city spokesman Josh Palmer. “We want to eliminate those hazards.”

Street cleaners will be sweeping the streets, working to clear as many leaves as possible. However, palmer says it is an uphill battle with leaves still falling.

