4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season
The Spartans finish the season at 10-2
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal.
(1) Bishop Kelly 33, (4) Minico 15
Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy.
Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week.
1A DII SEMIFINAL
Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20
Dietrich will play either Castleford or Kendrick in the state title game next week
