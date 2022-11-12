4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal.

(1) Bishop Kelly 33, (4) Minico 15

Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy.

Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week.

1A DII SEMIFINAL

Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20

Dietrich will play either Castleford or Kendrick in the state title game next week

