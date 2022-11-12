4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season

The Spartans finish the season at 10-2
The Spartans finish the season at 10-2
By Zach Bruhl
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Minico football team came up short Friday night against Bishop Kelly in a 4A semifinal.

(1) Bishop Kelly 33, (4) Minico 15

Minico finishes the season at 10-2. The Spartans take home the 4A third-place trophy.

Bishop Kelly will play Skyline in the 4A state title game next week.

1A DII SEMIFINAL

Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20

Dietrich will play either Castleford or Kendrick in the state title game next week

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Developers will officially open the new Main Avenue Lofts on Thursday, Nov. 10
New Main Avenue Lofts to open in Downtown Twin Falls
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

Lekkerkerk won the 2021 4A state golf title
Twin Falls golfer Derek Lekkerkerk signs with Colorado State
CSI buries 16 3-pointers in route of Casper
CSI buries 16 3-pointers in route of Casper
The Spartans finish the season at 10-2
4A state semifinal: Bishop Kelly ends Minico’s season
Lekkerkerk won the 2021 4A state golf title
Twin Falls golfer Derek Lekkerkerk signs with Colorado State