CSI buries 16 3-pointers in route of Casper

The No. 11 Golden Eagles are 5-0 on the season
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 11 CSI men’s basketball team used 11 first half 3-pointers in Friday night’s win over Casper College.

(11) CSI 105, Casper 75

The Golden Eagles had 16 3-pointers overall in the win. Nate Meithof led the Golden Eagles with 26 points.

CSI is back in action Saturday night, hosting Tyler Junior College at 7 p.m.

