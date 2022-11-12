CSI buries 16 3-pointers in route of Casper
The No. 11 Golden Eagles are 5-0 on the season
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The No. 11 CSI men’s basketball team used 11 first half 3-pointers in Friday night’s win over Casper College.
(11) CSI 105, Casper 75
The Golden Eagles had 16 3-pointers overall in the win. Nate Meithof led the Golden Eagles with 26 points.
CSI is back in action Saturday night, hosting Tyler Junior College at 7 p.m.
