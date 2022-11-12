Twin Falls golfer Derek Lekkerkerk signs with Colorado State

Lekkerkerk won the 2021 4A state golf title
Lekkerkerk won the 2021 4A state golf title
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Derek Lekkerkerk’s hard work has paid off.

The Twin Falls golfer signed his National Letter of Intent Friday with Colorado State.

Lekkerkerk won the 4A state golf title in 2020.

The Bruin chose the Rams because of Head Coach Michael Wilson, the facilities, and the community support in Fort Collins.

“Since I was nine, I always dreamed of playing DI golf,” Lekkerkerk said. “I see the guys on TV, I saw Tiger (Woods), I saw Rory (McIlroy), that’s where I want to be, and I’m a natural competitor, I want to play against the best, this has been a crucial step in the journey, I’m excited.”

