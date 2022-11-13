Fruitland Police continue to search home after new Michael Vaughan lead

FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police along with other agencies that include Idaho State Police and the Homeward Bound Program continue to search an area in Fruitland near where Michael Vaughan disappeared on July 27th, 2021.

Since the search began yesterday, police have blocked off Redwing Street in Fruitland and police have excavated soil from a home near the area.

CBS2 has a crew on the scene and the Fruitland Police chief is expected to give a statement later today.

CBS2 crews saw Fruitland Police and other agencies searching an area near where Michael Vaughan disappeared.

The young boy was last seen July 27th, 2021. Fruitland PD has been looking for him since that time, launching even nation-wide initiatives.

Fruitland Police are working with other agencies including Idaho State Police and the homeward bound program to help find him.

They tell CBS2 they frequently receive tips in the case and investigate each one.

CBS2 will return to the scene tomorrow and provide updates as they come.

