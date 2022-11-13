Green bean casserole seltzer is now a thing

Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.
Green bean casserole seltzer water is now a thing.(Aura Bora)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Thanksgiving could be getting a little strange this year.

Green bean casserole-flavored seltzer water is now a thing.

Aura Bora is introducing the new sparkling water flavor just in time for the holidays.

The company said the seltzer has a “sweet, earthy and buttery flavor” and is like taking a bite out of a “perfectly crunchy, succulent green bean.”

Green bean casserole water will be available through Aura Bora’s “secret menu” newsletter feature.

Other flavors that could be included with Thanksgiving include honey pumpkin and chai cranberry.

