Local senior giving back to long term care patients

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The last couple of years has been hard on seniors living in long-term care facilities, with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Numerous restrictions had been put in place, preventing these seniors from seeing loved ones. Now that most restrictions have been lifted, one Canyon Ridge High School senior is looking to give back with his senior project.

Saturday, Tyler Thomas and his family braved the cold weather, and accepted donations for his drive at 5 points. They accepted yarn for knitting, socks, blankets, puzzles, calendars, adult coloring books and more.

“I haven’t delivered anything to them yet, so I haven’t been able to see their reactions to it,” Thomas said. “But those people in there, they’re so sweet. I know they’re going to love it.”

If you missed out on donating today, there’s no need to worry. Another drive will be happening on December 3rd in the same spot at 5 points. Items will be delivered to the seniors just before Christmas.

