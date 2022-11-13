Reckless Driver Arrested After Pursuit Near Glenn’s Ferry

Glenn’s Ferry, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Just before 11 a.m. Saturday morning, Idaho State Police troopers and Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver traveling westbound on I-84 near milepost 122 in Elmore County near Glenn’s Ferry. Numerous witnesses reported a gray Toyota Rav4 driving recklessly, forcing other vehicles off the road, and the driver throwing items at other cars. An ISP trooper located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the Rav4 accelerated and failed to stop. A pursuit was initiated. As it eluded the trooper, the Rav4 swerved to strike a Suburban intentionally and forced it off the roadway before accelerating again. The trooper continued his pursuit as other law enforcement agencies converged to assist. At speeds over 100 mph, the Rav4 continued driving erratically and attempted to collide with other vehicles. In one incident, a semi-tractor and trailer carrying fuel avoided impact when its alert driver veered off the roadway and avoided rolling over.

As additional officers arrived and speeds allowed, a trooper successfully initiated the pursuit intervention technique (PIT) near milepost 80. The Rav4 stopped and the male driver was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, a 32-year-old Texas man, was booked into the Elmore County Detention Center for three counts of Aggravated Battery (Code 18-907), three counts of Aggravated Assault (Code 18-905), Driving Under the Influence (Code 18-8004), Reckless Driving (Code 49-1401(1)), Fleeing or Eluding a Peace Officer (Code 49-1404(2)), and Assault Upon a Peace Officer (Code 18-915).

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police, and additional charges may be filed. Troopers ask anyone with video of the Rav4 driving erratically or information pertinent to the investigation to contact District 3 at 208-846-7550 and reference the Glenn’s Ferry incident.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.