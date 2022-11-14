2022 CSI Harvest Festival brings most vendors in 44 year history

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 College of Southern Idaho Harvest Festival has officially wrapped up for the year and those running the show say this year’s event was the best in recent memory.

The Harvest Festival works as a fundraiser for CSI hospitality management and culinary programs, bringing around $50,000 to the school each year.

With the business the 2022 event brought in, it could be even more than that.

“We had a great turnout on Veterans Day, we supported the veterans and thanked them for their service. The vendors have been like, ‘oh my gosh, we were running out on Friday, we have to make more and more,’ sending people home to make more t-shirts and things. It’s been a phenomenal weekend.”

Jolovich says the 230 vendors were the most in the 44-year history of the CSI Harvest Festival.

She credited the full, restriction-free, return from the pandemic for the massive turnout.

