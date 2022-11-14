52 Weeks of Preparedness: Staying updated on emergency information

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Knowing what to do in the case of an emergency is very important, according to officials. If you have a computer, you can educate yourself for current threats by going to fema.gov or ready.com

These classes are free, and if you don’t have access to a computer, you can always go to your local school or library. There are a number of classes that can be done in the comfort of your home, and will give you the tools to stay prepared.

“There are classes you can take for free, said Twin Falls E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey. “There are so many things you can do to educate yourself, your children, and seniors. Whatever individuals that are in your home. Really understanding the basis of what kind of county we live in is important.”

This will also help you know who will be in charge of any specific emergency.

