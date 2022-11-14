52 Weeks of Preparedness: Staying updated on emergency information

By Nicholas Snider
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Knowing what to do in the case of an emergency is very important, according to officials. If you have a computer, you can educate yourself for current threats by going to fema.gov or ready.com

These classes are free, and if you don’t have access to a computer, you can always go to your local school or library. There are a number of classes that can be done in the comfort of your home, and will give you the tools to stay prepared.

“There are classes you can take for free, said Twin Falls E.M.A. coordinator Jackie Frey. “There are so many things you can do to educate yourself, your children, and seniors. Whatever individuals that are in your home. Really understanding the basis of what kind of county we live in is important.”

This will also help you know who will be in charge of any specific emergency.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at...
Fatal crash near Jerome claims the life of Twin Falls woman
The Greater Idaho movement continued its winning streak in eastern Oregon for the fifth...
11 of 15 Eastern Oregon Counties Have Already Voted for a “Greater” Idaho
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
Police chase in Jerome ends with violent crash
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords
City of Twin Falls to transfer ‘bad-debt’ responsibility to landlords

Latest News

The College of Southern Idaho hosted its annual Harvest Festival over the weekend. The...
2022 CSI Harvest Festival brings most vendors in 44 year history
The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide at a residence about a mile away from...
UPDATE: University of Idaho to cancel Monday’s classes in honor of slain students
Senior giving back to seniors
Local senior giving back to long term care patients
Friday evening's online weather update {11/11/2022}