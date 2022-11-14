Dietrich routs Garden Valley to earn a trip to 1A DII state championship

The Blue Devils will play defending champion Kendrick Friday
The Blue Devils will play defending champion Kendrick Friday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:39 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
POCATELLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Dietrich football team dominated Garden Valley Friday night at Holt Arena to advance to the 1A DII state championship game.

Dietrich 72, Garden Valley 20

Undefeated Dietrich will play undefeated Kendrick Friday at 6 p.m. at Holt Arena in the 1A DII state championship game.

The Blue Devils won the state title in 2020.

