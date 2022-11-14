Fruitland Police arrest woman in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRUITLAND, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — New details emerged Monday in the search for 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, according to CBS News 2 in Boise.

Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says the occupant of the house where they are digging, Sarah Wondra, may have had knowledge of Michael’s death and failed to report it.

The chief says the credible tip came from someone who lives in the home.

The police have arrested Wondra, and says she has no direct connection to the Vaughan family.

The home is a short distance from where Michael Vaughan disappeared on July 27th, 2021.

Since Saturday police have excavated soil from the home and have brought in specially trained “cadaver” dogs.

Michael Vaughan was just five years old when he disappeared.

Since then, police have followed up on thousands of tips however, this is the first time that a tip has led to a search warrant.

