Police identify four University of Idaho students found dead on campus

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the City of Moscow released the following information via their Facebook Page.

On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased.

These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID.

All four victims were students at the University of Idaho.

Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Moscow Police at 208-882-2677.

The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all statewide classes, online and in-person for Monday, November 14, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, November 15.

The identities of the students have not been released. For those seeking support options, they can contact the Counseling and Testing Center, located on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall or call (208) 885-6716.

