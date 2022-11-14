Police identify four University of Idaho students found dead on campus

Currently, there is no one in custody. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Moscow Police
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Monday, the City of Moscow released the following information via their Facebook Page.

On November 13, 2022, at 11:58 hours, Moscow Police Department Officers responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious individual.

Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased.

These individuals have been identified as Ethan Chapin, 20, Conway, WA; Madison Mogen, 21, Coeur d’Alene, ID; Xana Kernodle, 20, Avondale, AZ ; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, Rathdrum, ID.

All four victims were students at the University of Idaho.

Details are limited in this investigation. Currently, there is no one in custody. Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact the Moscow Police at 208-882-2677.

The Moscow Police does not believe there is an ongoing community risk based on information gathered during the preliminary investigation.

-- ORIGIONAL STORY --

MOSCOW, Idaho — (UPDATE: 10:29 p.m.) The University of Idaho announced that Sunday’s four homicide victims were students living off-campus.

Out of respect, university officials canceled all statewide classes, online and in-person for Monday, November 14, but the campus will remain open. Classes will resume Tuesday, November 15.

The identities of the students have not been released. For those seeking support options, they can contact the Counseling and Testing Center, located on the third floor of Mary Forney Hall or call (208) 885-6716.

(ORIGINAL STORY): The Moscow Police Department (MPD) is actively investigating a homicide about a mile from the University of Idaho campus.

MPD reported that officers received a call around 11:58 a.m. about an unconscious person at a home on King Road. When police arrived on scene, they found four people dead inside.

According to the University of Idaho Facebook page, a shelter-in-place order from U of I has since been lifted, but the campus encourages students to stay vigilant.

The University of Idaho Public Safety and Security does state this is an off-campus incident. They added that Moscow Police said there’s no active threat to the student community.

MPD has since begun an active investigation. More information will be released as soon as the next of kin of the victims are notified.

MPD is asking any individuals who may have information to call the Moscow Police Department at 208-882-COPS. Capt. Tyson Berrett is the case agent for this incident. He can be reached at tberrett@ci.moscow.id.us.

