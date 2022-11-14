Moscow Police investigating homicide after four bodies found
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 8:11 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide about a mile away from the University of Idaho.
The call came in Sunday at 11:58 a.m. at a residence on King Road. When officers responded to the call for an unconscious individual, they discovered four bodies.
The U of I issued a shelter-in-place until mid-afternoon, after police officers indicated there was no longer a threat.
Our sister station, KREM, has been covering this story and we will share their report on KMVT’s News at 10.
MPD is asking for assistance with the investigation, by calling (208) 882-COPS.
More information will be updated as soon as next of kin is notified.
