Moscow Police investigating homicide after four bodies found

MOSCOW, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Moscow Police Department is investigating a homicide about a mile away from the University of Idaho.

The call came in Sunday at 11:58 a.m. at a residence on King Road. When officers responded to the call for an unconscious individual, they discovered four bodies.

The U of I issued a shelter-in-place until mid-afternoon, after police officers indicated there was no longer a threat.

Our sister station, KREM, has been covering this story and we will share their report on KMVT’s News at 10.

RIGHT NOW: Moscow PD is investigating a homicide near King Rd, near the Univ. of Idaho campus. Suspect is unknown. It is also unknown who lives at the residence officials are investigating.@uidaho students are being told to shelter in place and avoid the area. @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/6W2eqY79kK — Janelle Finch // MMJanelle (@JFinchTV) November 13, 2022

MPD is asking for assistance with the investigation, by calling (208) 882-COPS.

More information will be updated as soon as next of kin is notified.

