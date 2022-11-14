Paul girl awarded Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho; will compete in National competition

PAUL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A high school senior from Paul is on her way to a national competition.

Claire Neibaur is a state champion.

The winner of the Distinguished Young Women of Mini-Cassia won the state crown last month.

“I think that was the best part was being able to accomplish something like that with so many people who were so much fun to be around,” said Neibaur.

At state, there are five levels of competition, scholastics, interview, fitness, self-expression and talent.

The state director says the entire competition encourages girls to step out of their comfort zone.

“It’s such a great opportunity for girls to learn and grow and like you say step outside of what is normal and try something different and it really changes your perspective, and you learn a lot about yourself,” said Darady Michaelson, the state chairman for the DYW program.

Claire will now travel to Alabama to compete against girls from across the country, but she will also promote the program and the be your best self program.

“You’re always trying to be your best self or do things that push you to be your best self and so there is a couple of service projects that I get to be involved in, there is your best self-week,” said Neibaur.

Claire was awarded more than $5,000 towards college, and more than $35,000 was given out in total.

When asked how she felt when she won, she says this.

“You didn’t really think of winning as beating other people, as you do like in normal competitions, like I didn’t see myself as beating the other girls cause I was better than them, cause I wasn’t better than then, like we were all just a bunch of friends doing the show,” said Neibaur.

